Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
Nacua becomes first WR with 50 catches in 5 games
How one team can win OT without giving up ball

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
Nacua becomes first WR with 50 catches in 5 games
How one team can win OT without giving up ball

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Mac Jones: Kyle Shanahan “was pissed” about the point spread

  
Published October 3, 2025 09:15 AM

Coaches and players will look for motivation wherever they can find it. For the 49ers on Thursday night, they didn’t have to look hard.

The point spread moved from three to 8.5, with the Rams entering the game the clear favorite. After the 26-23 overtime win by the 49ers, quarterback Mac Jones was asked about being the underdog for the division rivalry.

“I don’t really pay attention to much of it,” Jones told reporters. “I don’t really do social media that much, but [coach] Kyle [Shanahan] came up to me and he was pissed about it. So he’s like, ‘Dude, I can’t believe they moved us to underdogs again or more.’ I am like, ‘I don’t know what that means really, but yeah, let’s go kill them.’ He was pissed about it. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m pissed too.’”

Jones’s delivered suggested sarcasm on his part. But Shanahan apparently was serious.

If so, it worked. The 49ers pulled it off, despite missing more than a few key players.