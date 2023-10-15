Mac Jones, Malik Cunningham are the active quarterbacks for the Patriots

The Patriots won’t have four quarterbacks on the active roster, after all. They won’t have three, either.

The two quarterbacks for Sunday are Mac Jones and Malik Cunningham.

Bailey Zappe and Will Grier are inactive; Zappe will dress as the emergency quarterback. He can enter the game only if the other two are not available, due to injury or ejection.

There reportedly will be a package of plays for Cunningham. He’ll need to be ready for all of them. If Jones gets injured or benched, the undrafted rookie from Louisville will be taking over.

The Patriots face the Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET.