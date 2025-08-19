Mac Jones out this week with a knee sprain, 49ers expect him for Week 1

Mac Jones won’t be taking any quarterback reps for the 49ers in practice this week or in their preseason finale against the Chargers on Saturday.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that Jones sprained his knee in last weekend’s game against the Raiders. He has been ruled out for this week as a result of the injury.

Shanahan said that Jones, who signed with the team this offseason, is expected to be ready to back up Brock Purdy in Week 1’s road game against the Seahawks.

The 49ers signed Nate Sudfeld on Tuesday to help shoulder the workload with Jones out of action. Kurtis Rourke and Carter Bradley are also on hand for the Niners.