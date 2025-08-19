 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_coltsjonesnews_250819.jpg
Colts name Jones as starting QB over Richardson
nbc_pft_burrowmissionv3_250819.jpg
Simms: Burrow is ‘on a mission’ entering 2025
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ is now available

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
nbc_pftpm_coltsjonesnews_250819.jpg
Colts name Jones as starting QB over Richardson
nbc_pft_burrowmissionv3_250819.jpg
Simms: Burrow is ‘on a mission’ entering 2025
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ is now available

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Mac Jones out this week with a knee sprain, 49ers expect him for Week 1

  
Published August 19, 2025 04:30 PM

Mac Jones won’t be taking any quarterback reps for the 49ers in practice this week or in their preseason finale against the Chargers on Saturday.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that Jones sprained his knee in last weekend’s game against the Raiders. He has been ruled out for this week as a result of the injury.

Shanahan said that Jones, who signed with the team this offseason, is expected to be ready to back up Brock Purdy in Week 1’s road game against the Seahawks.

The 49ers signed Nate Sudfeld on Tuesday to help shoulder the workload with Jones out of action. Kurtis Rourke and Carter Bradley are also on hand for the Niners.