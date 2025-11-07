Mac Jones will start for 49ers, with Brock Purdy questionable to dress

The 49ers named Mac Jones as the starter for the sixth consecutive game and the eighth time this season. Starter Brock Purdy is questionable to serve as the backup as he grows closer to returning from turf toe.

“It’ll be Mac again starting,” coach Kyle Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I haven’t decided whether to make [Purdy] active or not, but he’s further along this week than last week.”

Purdy was questionable last week before being one of the seven inactives for the game against the Giants.

He has not played since Week 4 when he aggravated his toe injury, which he originally hurt in Week 1.

The 49ers ruled out wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee).

They list linebacker Dee Winters (knee/knee), linebacker Tatum Bethune (thigh), offensive guard Ben Bartch (ankle), defensive tackle Alfred Collins (hip), defensive tackle Kalia Davis (ankle) and defensive lineman Keion White (groin) as questionable.