Magic Johnson: Changing Commanders name will come up eventually, but other work to do now

  
Published July 21, 2023 08:37 AM

The Commanders are officially under new ownership and some people have wondered if a change to the team’s nickname might also be coming.

Magic Johnson is part of the ownership group put together by Josh Harris and he fielded a question about a potential change during an interview with Craig Melvin for Today on Friday morning. Johnson said that a discussion of the team’s name will come up “eventually” before adding that the new owners of the franchise " have enough work to do that will keep us busy.”

“Everything’s on the table, especially after this year,” Johnson said. “We’ll see where we are with the name, but I can’t say that right now.”

The new owners will also be sorting out the team’s future on the stadium front, so there may be a number of major changes to follow the long-awaited one that Washington fans got on Thursday.