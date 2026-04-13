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Makai Lemon taking pre-draft visit with Dolphins on Monday

  
Published April 13, 2026 09:32 AM

With just over a week left before this year’s draft, receiver Makai Lemon is spending time with an AFC East team on Monday.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Lemon is visiting with the Dolphins.

Lemon, who played his college ball at USC, has had several reported pre-draft visits, including the Chiefs, Jets, Giants, and Commanders.

The Dolphins currently have two first-round picks in this year’s draft at No. 11 and No. 30 overall.

Lemon won the Fred Biletnikoff award in 2025 as the most outstanding receiver in college football. He caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards with 11 touchdowns last season.