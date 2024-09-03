Make Son of Mine yours today

It’s finally September 3rd. Finally, you can buy — and read — Son of Mine.

Here’s why you should do both.

First, it’s good. Kirkus Reviews call Son of Mine a “fast-paced mob-family saga with compelling characters, great dialogue, and hardboiled vengeance.”

Fast-paced, not plodding. Compelling, not just interesting, characters. Great dialogue, not good dialogue. Hardboiled vengeance, not softboiled, poached, or scrambled vengeance.

Second, it’s cheap. $4.99 for the ebook. Ebooks are routinely more than twice that amount. The print edition, if you prefer reading the old-fashioned way, is only $14.99. Which is also cheap, compared to most other books.

Why have I gone with cheap? I really don’t care about the money. I like it when people read and enjoy my stuff. The cheaper it is, the more likely folks will give it a try. (Then, if you ever get hooked on it, I’ll jack up the price.)

Third, it’s suspenseful at times, action-packed at times, funny at times (I think, but then again comedy is hard) twist on the mafia genre, inspired by the real-life mob that ran the town where I grew up. My dad worked for that outfit as a bookie. I was young (unlike nowadays), but I kept my eyes open and (unlike nowadays) my mouth shut.

Fourth, even though it’s technically the sequel to Father of Mine, it works very well as a standalone read. Of course, it spoils the ending of Father of Mine, pretty much from the first page. So maybe you should read Father of Mine first.

Fifth, and most importantly, both books were written with today’s sensibilities in mind. The chapters are very short, aimed at matching the attention span of the reader (and the writer). You can knock a chapter out in five minutes or less, whenever you have five minutes to kill.

Or you can rip through it all at once, as many have.

I know, I know. Many of you will have a hard time believing that the blogger can actually do something else. Over the past 23 years, I’ve written well over 20 million words. I’ve learned how to think and write fast. And I’ve read enough books over the years to figure out what does and doesn’t work.

PFT was created to be the website I’d want to visit for NFL news and analysis. My books are written to be the stories I’d want to read. If you like what’s at the website, chances are you’ll like the books.

Hopefully, you’ll give Father of Mine or Son of Mine a try. (You’ve wasted a lot more than a few bucks on far worse.) Either way, I’m going to keep finding a couple of hours, several nights per week, to crank out more and more and more books.

My original goal was 20. I’m now shooting for 30. The thinking is that, if I write enough of them, one will end up being pretty good.

The reality is that two pretty good ones are ready to go. Whenever you choose to go there. Why not go there now?