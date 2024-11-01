Malachi Corley blunder becomes key coaching point, in two ways

Last night’s homage to Desean Jackson by Jets receiver Malachi Corley carries with it two important coaching points, far more basic and simple than the high-level. X-and-O stuff that routinely gets communicated to players.

First, and most obviously, never drop the ball near or in the end zone. The safest approach, as Rodney Harrison said on PFT Live, is to give the ball to the official. It’s the Barry Sanders move. And it leaves no doubt that a touchdown was scored.

Sure, there’s room for celebrating once it’s clear the touchdown has been scored. But the only way to ensure with certainty that the six points will be on the board is to do what Barry always did.

Second, and less obviously but just as importantly, when there’s a loose ball in the end zone, pick it up.

If a Jets player had done it, the Jets would have had a touchdown. The Texans got the ball at the 20 only because the ball tumbled out of bounds, triggering the dreaded North Korea rule. If it had never been picked up by any player before the play was over and done, the Jets would have had possession at the spot of the fumble.

In the Boise State-Oregon game from earlier this season, Noah Whittington dropped the ball before crossing the goal line at the end of a long kick return. A teammate just happened to scoop the ball up, making it an unexpected touchdown.

So, one, don’t drop it. Two, if it’s dropped, pick it up.

And while, as one source with extensive NFL coaching experience told PFT, Corley should have learned this lesson in “little league,” there’s value in reminding players of what to do and what not to do when they’re near the goal line with the ball.

The Jets will surely be getting that message. Other teams — and every level — should be getting it, too, as a refresher that no one should need.

But that lesson needs to come with an important codicil. If the ball is on the ground in the end zone, bend over and pick it up.