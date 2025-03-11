Malcolm Koonce says he’s “in a good place” in his rehab from knee surgery

Defensive end Malcolm Koonce did not want to leave Las Vegas, especially with the way his 2024 season ended. Koonce tore an ACL in practice before the season opener, ending his season before it began.

Now, he gets a second chance in a contract season.

Koonce re-signed with the team on a one-year, $12 million deal, and he’s working his way back from his knee injury six months ago.

“I’m in a good place in rehab,” Koonce said Tuesday, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I feel good.”

Koonce, 26, had eight sacks in 2023 and was set to prove himself in a contract year in 2024 when his injury happened. Now, he’s got to do it again.

Along with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins, Koonce said he’s in position to do just that.

“The sky’s the limit for us,” Koonce said. “All we’ve got to do is take it one step at a time, one game at a time. Be true to ourselves and play like we know how to play.”