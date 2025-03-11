 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonesnews_250311.jpg
Why Jones has a ‘better chance’ of playing in Indy
nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonesnews_250311.jpg
Why Jones has a ‘better chance’ of playing in Indy
nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malcolm Koonce says he’s “in a good place” in his rehab from knee surgery

  
Published March 11, 2025 04:42 PM

Defensive end Malcolm Koonce did not want to leave Las Vegas, especially with the way his 2024 season ended. Koonce tore an ACL in practice before the season opener, ending his season before it began.

Now, he gets a second chance in a contract season.

Koonce re-signed with the team on a one-year, $12 million deal, and he’s working his way back from his knee injury six months ago.

“I’m in a good place in rehab,” Koonce said Tuesday, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I feel good.”

Koonce, 26, had eight sacks in 2023 and was set to prove himself in a contract year in 2024 when his injury happened. Now, he’s got to do it again.

Along with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins, Koonce said he’s in position to do just that.

“The sky’s the limit for us,” Koonce said. “All we’ve got to do is take it one step at a time, one game at a time. Be true to ourselves and play like we know how to play.”