Malcolm Rodriguez out for season with torn ACL

The Lions suffered several injuries during Thursday’s victory over the Bears and at least one of them will sideline a defensive contributor for the rest of the year.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez sustained a torn ACL during the contest and is done for the remainder of 2024.

Rodriguez, 25, was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft. He appeared in 10 games with six starts this season, recording 43 total tackles with 2.0 sacks. He also had a pass defensed and a fumble recovery.

Rodriguez was on the field for 49 percent of defensive snaps and 53 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

Though they played yesterday, the Lions will have a regular week of rest as they’ll take on the Packers next Thursday night.