Malik Cunningham has no preference as to which position he plays
Patriots undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham has become one of the more intriguing players in the 2023 preseason, given his unexpected contributions at quarterback. Could be become a Taysom Hill-type weapon in Bill O’Brien’s offense?
After an exhibition finale during which Cunningham had a very limited role (two pass attempts, one rush, one catch), he was asked whether he has a preferred position.
“No,” he said. “I’m a football player. Whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do it. . . . I feel like I did good over those three gams. A lot to learn from, a lot to take on the chin, a lot of things I did good, a lot more things I need to work on as a quarterback or receiver, wherever they put me at.”
It seems to be a given that he’ll make the 53-man roster, given his versatility and his performance. He’s still taking nothing for granted.
“I mean there’s still a lot of stuff that I still need to work on,” Cunningham said. “But I feel like I put enough good stuff on film to let the coaches handle [that] and make a decision. Not my decision. I can only control what I control, and I’ll just keep my head down and keep working.”
The work includes continuing to adjust to the NFL game.
"[C]ollege and the NFL is so much more different,” Cunningham said. “I would say from a weight room perspective, definitely different. A lot more meetings in the league. A lot more spending time at the stadium trying to get your body right. Really, I really got into a routine in college. I mean, when you’re the best athlete on the field in college, there’s not much you can really do. But when you’re in the league, everybody around you [are] definitely good players and there’s stuff to learn from.”
Cunningham seems to be learning and developing quickly. He could become an undrafted success story for a Patriots team that could definitely use all the help it can get as it competes in a much more competitive AFC East.