Malik Cunningham making strides in attempt to make Ravens as a wide receiver

  
Published June 20, 2024 10:51 AM

After playing quarterback in college at Louisville, and remaining at quarterback as a rookie on the Patriots’ practice squad last season, Malik Cunningham is trying to make the Ravens’ roster as a wide receiver. The early returns are good.

Cunningham made plays at wide receiver in almost every practice and looked good at his new position during the Ravens’ offseason program, according to Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken have both given Cunningham individual attention on the practice field, which would suggest that they think he has the talent to play wide receiver if he gets the right coaching.

Cunningham gained 3,182 rushing yards and ran for 50 touchdowns in his college career, so he certainly has the athletic talent to be a playmaker on offense. He’s probably a long shot to make the regular-season roster, but the Ravens will give him the opportunity to show what he can do.