Malik Nabers calls Giants “soft as f—k” after latest loss

Anyone hoping that benching and releasing quarterback Daniel Jones would relate in a turnaround for the Giants was given a rude awakening on Sunday.

The Buccaneers scored the first 30 points of the game on their way to a 30-7 loss that dropped the Giants to 2-9 on the season. After the game, rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers didn’t hold back the frustration that he’s feeling about the way things are going for the team.

Nabers called the Giants “soft as fuck” while talking to reporters in the locker room after the game and said he felt he couldn’t do anything to help the team avoid its sixth-straight loss because the ball never came his way before the result was in hand.

“I mean, it’s just soft man,” Nabers said, via Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com. “I’m tired of going out there and losing. It’s just that. I mean, I don’t know bro. I go out there, first and second quarter, and I don’t get the ball and start getting targets at the end. I mean, I can’t do nothing. Start getting the ball at 30-0 — what do you want me to do?”

Nabers finished the day with six catches for 64 yards and said he doesn’t know why the team is in such a bad place. He did share that he doesn’t think it has anything to do with Jones or Tommy Devito.

“Obviously it ain’t the quarterback,” Nabers said. “Same outcome we had when DJ was the quarterback. Take a look. Take a look: It ain’t the quarterback.”

The Giants have six more games to go and it looks like they have a lot to figure out if they want to keep things from falling apart off the field as well.