nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250723.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
nbc_nfl_nflpalloydhowell_250723.jpg
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
nbc_pftpm_tuahillrelationship_250723.jpg
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Malik Nabers eventually might need toe surgery but has a “great” management plan

  
Published July 23, 2025 06:04 PM

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers’ toe injury has lingered since his college days at LSU. He has learned how to manage it, including sitting out the offseason program.

Nabers said Wednesday the team has a “great” day-to-day workload plan for the toe.

“The toe is good, you know,” Nabers said, via a transcript from the team. “This spring, we had a great rehab to try and get me back. So I’m back, feeling good, feeling a little bit better, healthy out there running around. I feel good.”

Nabers said “there’s been talk about” surgery, and eventually it could happen.

“That’s not up in the air, but decisions will be made when the time is right,” Nabers said. “But right now, I’m just focusing on locking in and getting ready for the season. Being out there with my guys, it felt good to be out there and run around.”

The toe didn’t stop Nabers last season as a rookie when he made 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. He doesn’t expect it to affect him this season.

“It just never really came to a complete thought in mind for me to do [surgery], but I’ve been managing it well, been running around feeling pretty good,” Nabers said. “Everything has been going good with the rehab, so my toe is feeling better. I’m just happy to be out there with my guys now.”