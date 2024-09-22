Malik Nabers has two TDs, Daniel Jones has two incompletions, Giants lead 21-7 at halftime

While the Giants got off to a rough start, they dominated the rest of the first half and hold a 21-7 lead over the Browns at the break.

Cleveland forced a fumble on the opening kickoff and scored a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage with a 24-yard catch by receiver Amari Cooper.

But it was all New York for the rest of the half, as the visitors controlled the game on offense and defense. Daniel Jones threw an interception on the first play of the club’s second drive, but it was negated by a roughing the passer penalty as defensive back Greg Newsome hit the quarterback’s head on a blitz. Keeping the gall after the penalty, the Giants ended up going 81 yards in 13 plays, as Devin Singletary tied the game with a 1-yard touchdown.

Rookie receiver Malik Nabers then showed his considerable skill late in the first half, as he took an interception away from Martin Emerson on the sideline for a 28-yard reception. Then he caught a 3-yard touchdown pass by tapping his toes in the end zone before falling out of bounds, giving the Giants a 14-7 lead.

On defense, New York’s pass rush caused problems for Cleveland’s offense throughout the half and Brian Burns gave the club an extra possession by strip-sacking quarterback Deshaun Watson to end a two-minute drill. The Giants took advantage of their extra possession with Jones hitting Nabers over the middle for a 5-yard touchdown, giving New York a 14-point advantage.

Jones ended the first half 17-of-19 for 178 yards with two touchdowns. Nabers has caught all six of his targets for 66 yards with two TDs.

New York leads time of possession 19:07 to 10:53. The Giants have 15 first downs to the Browns five and have outgained the opposition 218-41. New York is 4-of-7 on third down while Cleveland is 1-of-5.

Watson was sacked four times in the first half with New York picking up nine quarterback hits.

Watson was 8-of-11 for 67 yards with a touchdown in the first half. Amari Cooper has two catches for 37 yards with a TD.

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett has been dealing with injuries to both feet and has been playing limited snaps during the first half. While he has one tackle, he’s registered a pair of QB hits and drew a holding penalty.

Cleveland will receive the second-half kickoff.