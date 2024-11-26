Malik Nabers: I still stand on what I said, have no regrets

Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers caused a stir with his postgame comments in the aftermath of Sunday’s 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers.

Among Nabers’ gripes was the fact that he was not heavily involved in the offense until the second half. Part of the issue, as Nabers acknowledged, was that New York ran so few plays in the first half of that contest. But Nabers didn’t back down from what he said on Sunday.

“Like I said, when I look at it, we tried to get me the ball a couple times in the first half — just had a lack of communication,” Nabers said, via SNY. “So, like I said, when I take a look back on the game and the plays that we called, there were opportunities for me to get targets, for me to get the ball. Like I said, we just lacked technique. We just [were] out of sorts as an offense. So, we only had, what, I think 15 plays in the first half. They had 40-something. So, it’s not a lot of plays you can get when you can call 15 plays in the half.

“So, yeah, if I had an opportunity to go back and change the words I said, I would. But, I still stand on what I said. I said it. I don’t have no regrets with what I said. But like I said, as I look at it on the film, we just lacked technique.”

Nabers didn’t have a target in the first half but ended the game with six catches on nine targets for 64 yards.

Additionally, Nabers dismissed any criticism of the fact that he vocalized his harsh criticisms as a rookie with nine games of experience.

“Just because I’m a rookie, I’m [still] a part of a team,” Nabers said. “I got added to this team to be a resource, to be somebody that can change the game. I’m not going to just sit back just because I’m a younger guy and not speak on how I feel. They want me to speak up. They feel like my energy helps the offense in a way to be explosive.”

So, Nabers continued, of course he spoke up.

“That’s just how I am,” Nabers said. “I’m not going to just sit back and just let it go down because I’m a younger player. Clout don’t mean nothing. I still play football. I play it at a high level. So, whoever’s saying I don’t have the authority to be speaking out, that’s on them. I don’t care.”

Through his first nine games, Nabers has caught 67 passes for 671 yards with three touchdowns.