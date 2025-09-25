 Skip navigation
Malik Nabers: My job doesn’t change because QB does

  
Published September 25, 2025 06:51 AM

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has played with four different starting quarterbacks in his first 18 NFL games and the Giants will trot a fifth one out on the field against the Chargers this Sunday.

First-round pick Jaxson Dart will replace Russell Wilson in a move that head coach Brian Daboll hopes will save both his job and the team’s season. During a press conference on Wednesday, Nabers was asked about the process he goes through to adapt to a change in the person charged with throwing him the football and he said that not much changes for him as the Giants search for the right answer at quarterback.

“Process is, I’ve got a job to do,” Nabers said, via a transcript from the team. “My job is to run routes, catch the ball no matter who’s throwing me the football. Like I said, the decision wasn’t up to me. Like I said, I’ve still got a job to do, go play football.”

Nabers missed practice on Wednesday with a shoulder injury, but the session with reporters is a good sign that he will be well enough to be on the field to support Dart in his starting debut. That’s a plus for the rookie because Nabers also shared the one thing that all of the different quarterbacks the Giants have thrown into action have in common.

“They’re going to find a way to get No. 1 the ball,” Nabers said.

As the revolving door makes clear, there’s more to the job than that but it wouldn’t be a bad place for Nabers to start.