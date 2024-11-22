Malik Nabers on Tommy DeVito: I can establish chemistry with anyone

A quarterback change affects everyone on a team, but it has a particular impact on the team’s receivers because they have to adjust to how a new player throws the ball and runs the offense.

The Giants have made a change this week by benching Daniel Jones and turning to Tommy DeVito, who started six games while Jones was out with a torn ACL last season. That makes him familiar to some of the wideouts, but not the team’s top player at the position.

Rookie Malik Nabers told reporters on Thursday that he didn’t pay much attention to what DeVito and the Giants were doing while he was at LSU last season and he hasn’t had a lot of practice reps with the new starter, but he doesn’t expect that to be an obstacle to getting on the same page.

“I mean I can establish chemistry with anybody, I think,” Nabers said, via a transcript from the team. “I’m able to get open, I’m able to create separation. So, I mean that’s a plus for him for sure. He’s comfortable throwing me the ball.”

This week’s change also means that there will be uncertainty about the future of the quarterback position heading into next season, but Nabers said he’ll be just as confident about playing with whoever winds up with the job.

“No. Like I said before, as long as we can give me the ball, I should be able to make something happen with it,” Nabers said.

DeVito and Nabers will get their first chance to play together against the Buccaneers on Sunday.