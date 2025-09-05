Malik Nabers out of practice with back tightness, Giants expect him to play Sunday

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers missed practice time with back tightness this summer and the issue has cropped up again ahead of Sunday’s opener in Washington.

Nabers is not practicing as the team closes out its week of preparation for the Commanders. Head coach Brian Daboll said at his press conference that the back is again the reason for Nabers’s inactivity and that he is confident that Nabers will be able to play in Week 1.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas is taking part in practice after sitting out on Thursday. Thomas, who also practiced on Wednesday, is returning from a season-ending foot injury.

The Giants will release an official injury report with game designations later on Friday.