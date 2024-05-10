 Skip navigation
Malik Nabers signs his rookie contract

  
Published May 10, 2024 12:41 PM

The Giants have taken care of an important piece of business at the start of rookie minicamp.

New York announced No. 6 overall pick Malik Nabers signed his rookie contract on Friday.

Nabers’ four-year deal is worth $29,207,750 fully guaranteed and includes $18,062,000 as a signing bonus. With Nabers as a first-round pick, the contract also includes a fifth-year option.

A receiver out of LSU, Nabers caught 189 passes for 3,003 yards with 21 touchdowns over his three collegiate seasons. He recorded 89 receptions for 1,569 passes with 14 touchdowns in 2023.