Malik Nabers still in concussion protocol, will practice Wednesday

Wide receiver Malik Nabers is getting closer to making a return to the Giants’ lineup.

Nabers has missed the last two games with a concussion, but Giants head coach Brian Daboll said at his Wednesday press conference, via multiple reporters, that the first-round pick is doing “much better” this week.

Daboll said that Nabers remains in the concussion protocol, but he has progressed far enough to take part in practice on Wednesday. Nabers will be wearing a non-contact jersey during his first on-field work since getting hurt in Week Four.

If Nabers tolerates the increased work without any setbacks, he should be in good shape to play against the Eagles this week. That would be a welcome development for an offense that only put up seven points against the Bengals in Week Six and won’t have left tackle Andrew Thomas on the field in Week Seven.