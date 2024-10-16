 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_241016.jpg
Jones lashes out at radio hosts after Cowboys loss
nbc_pft_russellwilson_241016.jpg
Wilson is ‘under consideration’ to start Week 7
nbc_pft_jeffulbrich_241016.jpg
Jets experienced fallout of firing HC midseason

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_241016.jpg
Jones lashes out at radio hosts after Cowboys loss
nbc_pft_russellwilson_241016.jpg
Wilson is ‘under consideration’ to start Week 7
nbc_pft_jeffulbrich_241016.jpg
Jets experienced fallout of firing HC midseason

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malik Nabers still in concussion protocol, will practice Wednesday

  
Published October 16, 2024 12:46 PM

Wide receiver Malik Nabers is getting closer to making a return to the Giants’ lineup.

Nabers has missed the last two games with a concussion, but Giants head coach Brian Daboll said at his Wednesday press conference, via multiple reporters, that the first-round pick is doing “much better” this week.

Daboll said that Nabers remains in the concussion protocol, but he has progressed far enough to take part in practice on Wednesday. Nabers will be wearing a non-contact jersey during his first on-field work since getting hurt in Week Four.

If Nabers tolerates the increased work without any setbacks, he should be in good shape to play against the Eagles this week. That would be a welcome development for an offense that only put up seven points against the Bengals in Week Six and won’t have left tackle Andrew Thomas on the field in Week Seven.