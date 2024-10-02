 Skip navigation
Vikings' O'Connell leading Coach of the Year odds
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation
PFT Power Rankings: Vikings land behind Lions

Mike McDaniel has seen "progress" with Odell Beckham Jr.
It's a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Malik Nabers will not practice on Wednesday

  
Published October 2, 2024 12:57 PM

The Giants will not have their star rookie receiver on the field to start the practice week.

Via multiple reporters on the Giants beat, head coach Brian Daboll said in his press conference that Malik Nabers will not participate in Wednesday’s session as he’s still in the early stages of concussion protocol.

Nabers suffered the concussion last Thursday night during the loss to the Cowboys.

The No. 6 overall pick of this year’s draft, Nabers has recorded a league-leading 35 catches for 386 yards with three touchdowns.

Daboll also noted that running back Devin Singletary (groin), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (calf), and cornerback Dru Phillips (calf) will not practice on Wednesday.

New York will release its full first injury report of the week later in the day.