 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Qualifying
Atlanta Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Qualifying
Aric Almirola wins pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta
Iga Swiatek
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash for July 9th

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_brendontoddbirdie_230708.jpg
Todd nails 45-foot putt for birdie and solo lead
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd3hl_230708.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_donoganintv_230708.jpg
Donegan hangs in after disaster strikes at USWO

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Qualifying
Atlanta Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Qualifying
Aric Almirola wins pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta
Iga Swiatek
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash for July 9th

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_brendontoddbirdie_230708.jpg
Todd nails 45-foot putt for birdie and solo lead
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd3hl_230708.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_donoganintv_230708.jpg
Donegan hangs in after disaster strikes at USWO

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malik Willis isn’t “guaranteed” a roster spot

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 8, 2023 08:11 PM

Last year, the Titans invested a third-round draft pick in quarterback Malik Willis. This year, Willis might not even make the team.

In a mailbag item published at the team’s official website, veteran Titans reported Jim Wyatt writes that Willis’s spot on the 53-man roster “isn’t guaranteed .”

Obviously, incumbent Ryan Tannehill and rookie Will Levis, the 33rd overall pick in the draft for whom the Titans traded up to get, will make the team.

The new rule allowing teams to dress a third quarterback on game day gives Willis an edge, but the rule requires the team to carry the third quarterback on the 53-man roster. Plenty of teams resist investing a regular roster spot on a third quarterback, since that’s one less spot that can be used on a player who is far more likely to play.

Wyatt writes that, in May, he doubted Willis would make it. But Willis, per Wyatt, “outperformed” Levis during the offseason program, showing real improvement over last year.

Willis was thrust into the starting lineup last year, after a Ryan Tannehill injury. The Titans eventually benched Willis for a pair of key late-season games, opting to use journeyman Josh Dobbs instead. Dobbs even got the start in a playoff play-in game to cap the regular season.

The benching of Willis has caused some to speculate that he was picked solely by former G.M. Jon Robinson, and not a favorite of coach Mike Vrabel. Still, if Willis has indeed improved, Vrabel could be inclined to consider keeping him around.

Also working in Willis’s favor is his salary. He makes the second-year minimum of $939,550, and his cap number is only $1.172 million. Quarterbacks don’t come much cheaper than that.