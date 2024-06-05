 Skip navigation
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 7, C.J. Stroud
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 7, C.J. Stroud
nbc_csu_nfceastodds_240605.jpg
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 8, Dak Prescott
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 8, Dak Prescott

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Manti Te’o could replace Jason McCourty on Good Morning Football

  
Published June 5, 2024 05:12 PM

As Good Morning Football remains inexplicably on hiatus as the production relocates from New York to Los Angeles, the “former NFL player” chair has been vacated.

Gone, according to Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com, is former NFL defensive back Jason McCourty. He won’t be with the show when it relaunches in August from L.A.

GMFB shuttered in late March, with a couple of sporadic returns around tentpole events.

Per the report, former NFL players Manti Te’o and Akbar Gbajabiamila are under consideration to replace McCourty.

Te’o, 33, was a second-round pick of the Chargers in 2013. He spent four years with the Chargers, three with the Saints, and one with the Bears. He last played in 2020.

Marchand also reports that Kyle Brandt also will not be making the move to L.A., but that he “will remain on the show in a hybrid model where he will be in a New York studio for at least part of the time.”