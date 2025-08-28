Many (except me) have their print copies of Big Shield

Big Shield is doing well. A little too well.

So well that I’ve still yet to receive the box of copies I ordered from Amazon several weeks ago. It won’t arrive, they tell me, until at least September 6.

On one hand, it’s fine. I can wait. I’d rather the copies go to people who have paid full price (only $14.99) for them. On the other hand, people are taunting me with photos of print copies that have made it to various points in the United States, and at least one that has reached its destination in Ireland.

I recently ordered a copy at retail, so that I could have one to put in the stack of finished books in the barn. It’s supposedly arriving today.

If you prefer not to wait at all, you can get it right away on your cell phone device for only 99 cents.

All in all, it’s a good problem to have. Even if the only good problem is no problem. And I’ll have one less problem when Bezos finally drops off my box of books.