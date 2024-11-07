Many Jets employees think there’s a “strong possibility” Woody Johnson will return to UK

Does “Ambassador Johnson” want to be Ambassador Johnson, again?

With Donald Trump winning a fresh four-year term, the Jets owner could be headed back to the UK as the U.S. ambassador. Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that many Jets employees believe there’s a “strong possibility” Johnson will be re-appointed to his prior position.

Johnson might not want to do it all over again, since he’s already done it. But he could have his eye on some other appointment, especially since he has been a loyal and public Trump supporter.

If Woody leaves again, his brother, Christopher, will take over again. When it happened in 2017, there was a belief among rival teams that the Jets would become a better team because of it. While that might have been the case, they still haven’t been to the playoffs since 2011.

There’s also an issue of timing. As Costello notes, Woody didn’t get the UK appointment the last time around until June 2017. Since the inauguration doesn’t happen until January 20, Woody will be around when the regular season ends. He’ll be deciding whether to keep G.M. Joe Douglas, if the team fails to make the playoffs, again.

Woody also would likely be there for the process of hiring a new coach.

All of this assumes that Woody will be getting some sort of appointment in the next administration. If he doesn’t, Woody will keep making all of the team’s decisions.

If that happens, all we can offer to Jets fans is condolences.