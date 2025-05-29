Marcedes Lewis would like to play one more season in the NFL

Tight end Marcedes Lewis was the only active player from the 2006 draft still playing in the NFL last season and he’d like that to remain the case this year as well.

Lewis is currently a free agent, but said on Up & Adams that he is hoping to play a 20th season in the league. Lewis called himself “blessed to have had 19 amazing years” and said he’s “going into it saying this is my last year.”

Lewis also took some time to share what he can bring to a team that might be interested in his services.

“I’m still playing almost 30 percent of the plays now, and it’s not as if I’m just this old guy and I can’t stay healthy,” Lewis said. “I think I’ve missed something like 18 games in 19 years. Durable, I’m still doing my thing. I still practice hard. I’m still a student. I’m learning. I’m not in meetings acting as if I know it all. I think that’s what keeps me locked in and my seatbelt on. I’m just grateful to have that type of growth mindset about my work. That’s the reason why I’m here.”

Lewis has not missed a game since the 2020 season and he started eight games for the Bears while catching five passes for 31 yards and a touchdown the last two years.