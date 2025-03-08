Marcus Davenport returns to Lions, on another one-year deal

Defensive end Marcus Davenport, a first-round pick in 2018, had five lackluster seasons in New Orleans. His first elsewhere, one in Minnesota and one in Detroit, were limited by injury.

For 2025, he’ll be returning to the Lions.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Davenport has agreed to a one-year deal worth “up to” $4.75 million in Detroit. (Yes, kids, it’s officially “up to” season, again.)

He appeared in only two regular-season games in 2024, with one start. He had 0.5 sacks.

In 2023, Davenport appeared in four games with the Vikings. He had 2.0 sacks.

In seven seasons, Davenport has appeared in 69 games with 36 starts. He has 24.0 career starts.