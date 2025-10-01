Marcus Jones is the AFC special teams player of the week

Marcus Jones got the Patriots rolling in last Sunday’s game against the Panthers and they never looked back.

After the Panthers jumped out to a 6-0 lead on their opening drive, Jones returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown later in the first quarter. That gave the Patriots a 7-6 lead and it put them on their way to a 42-13 win that evened their record at 2-2 on the year.

Jones added a 61-yard return later in the first half to set up another Patriots touchdown and he had five tackles in his cornerback role.

The NFL named Jones the AFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday. He previously won the award for Week 11 in the 2022 season when he returned a punt for a walk-off touchdown against the Jets.