Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240719.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240719.jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Marcus Jones views new kickoff rule as “like another punt return”

  
Published July 21, 2024 12:28 PM

Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones became the first-team All-Pro punt returner as a rookie. He also returned kickoffs during his first season.

Last year, he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. He returns to a game with a revolutionized kickoff formation, one that includes a 20-yard landing zone and a rule preventing most of the players from moving until the ball touches a player or the ground.

“Honestly, it’s not too crazy for me because I’m a punt returner, too,” Jones told Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “It’s basically like another punt return for me. It’s just people on the same level, all at the same yard line, so that’s a little different. But other than that, I can see how it would be a little different for people who don’t do punt returns.”

There’s one big difference between the new kick return and the new punt return.

“It’s going to be quick, the holes are going to close faster, I feel like it’s going to be, ‘Bam bam!’,” Jones said.

And if the returner can hit the hole, he could end up with a long return or a touchdown. That’s why plenty of teams might just kick the ball out of the end zone and give up the 30 yard line.

Especially when facing a returner who has proven that he knows how to take the ball and make something good happen amid the chaos.