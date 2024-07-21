Marcus Jones views new kickoff rule as “like another punt return”

Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones became the first-team All-Pro punt returner as a rookie. He also returned kickoffs during his first season.

Last year, he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. He returns to a game with a revolutionized kickoff formation, one that includes a 20-yard landing zone and a rule preventing most of the players from moving until the ball touches a player or the ground.

“Honestly, it’s not too crazy for me because I’m a punt returner, too,” Jones told Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “It’s basically like another punt return for me. It’s just people on the same level, all at the same yard line, so that’s a little different. But other than that, I can see how it would be a little different for people who don’t do punt returns.”

There’s one big difference between the new kick return and the new punt return.

“It’s going to be quick, the holes are going to close faster, I feel like it’s going to be, ‘Bam bam!’,” Jones said.

And if the returner can hit the hole, he could end up with a long return or a touchdown. That’s why plenty of teams might just kick the ball out of the end zone and give up the 30 yard line.

Especially when facing a returner who has proven that he knows how to take the ball and make something good happen amid the chaos.