Marcus Mariota on Commanders return: Hard to pass up being where you’re wanted

Quarterback Marcus Mariota played with four different teams over the last four seasons, but there won’t be a change of address in 2025.

Mariota opted to re-sign with the Commanders in March and he will spend his second straight year backing up Jayden Daniels. That’s not a situation that promises much playing time for the second overall pick of the 2015 draft, but Mariota was content to stick with what he knows rather than starting all over again.

“For me, it was one of those things hard to pass up, and you want to go somewhere where you’re wanted,” Mariota said, via Spectrum News. “And they were very adamant that they wanted me back for another year. I love coach, [Dan Quinn] and just [offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury] and the offense, and for me, it was like a no brainer. To stand here 11 years in — very, very few people get an opportunity to do that. So I’m thankful for every day and the ability to go into work and have fun, cut it loose, and have such a great room that makes it so much better, too. I’m just kind of having fun with it, rolling with the punches. Whatever comes, if they need me, I’m ready to play. Otherwise, I’m here for Jay, and just making sure he’s playing to the best of his ability.”

Daniels was the second overall pick in 2024 and Mariota said the opportunity to work with him is like “reliving my career, in a sense” because he can help guide him through areas where he may have “made a mistake or where I could have been better” when he was with the Titans. Daniels is off to a strong start on that front and the Commanders are banking on Mariota continuing to push him in the right directions in their second year together.

