Mario Edwards agrees to two-year deal with Texans

  
Published March 11, 2025 01:01 PM

The Texans have brought back a key defensive piece.

According to multiple reports, the Texans have agreed to terms with Mario Edwards on a two-year deal.

The initial numbers indicate Edwards’ contract is worth $9.5 million.

Edwards, 31, appeared in 13 games with 12 starts for Houston last season, recording 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, and eight QB hits. He then posted another 1.5 sacks in two postseason games.

A Raiders second-round pick in 2015, Edwards has also appeared in games for the Giants, Saints, Bears, Titans, and Seahawks.

In 127 career contests, he’s tallied 24.5 sacks with 31 tackles for loss and 60 QB hits.