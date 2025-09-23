Mark Andrews gives Ravens their first lead
Published September 22, 2025 10:07 PM
The Lions had two chances for an interception on Baltimore’s opening drive of the second half. The Ravens made them pay.
Brian Branch had a chance to pick Lamar Jackson and dropped it, and D.J. Reed dropped a Derrick Henry pass in the end zone on a trick play.
Jackson didn’t miss tight end Mark Andrews for a touchdown.
Andrews caught a 14-yard touchdown, giving him five catches for 64 yards.
Jackson is now 14-of-16 for 163 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown pass of the night, a 3-yarder to Rashod Bateman, came with 24 seconds left in the first half and tied the game at halftime 14-14.
The Ravens then drove for a go-ahead touchdown to open the second half.