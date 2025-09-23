Mark Andrews gives Ravens their first lead

The Lions had two chances for an interception on Baltimore’s opening drive of the second half. The Ravens made them pay.

Brian Branch had a chance to pick Lamar Jackson and dropped it, and D.J. Reed dropped a Derrick Henry pass in the end zone on a trick play.

Jackson didn’t miss tight end Mark Andrews for a touchdown.

Andrews caught a 14-yard touchdown, giving him five catches for 64 yards.

Jackson is now 14-of-16 for 163 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown pass of the night, a 3-yarder to Rashod Bateman, came with 24 seconds left in the first half and tied the game at halftime 14-14.

The Ravens then drove for a go-ahead touchdown to open the second half.