 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mark Andrews’ gloves were wet on 2-point drop, but “I still should have made that play”

  
Published April 23, 2025 01:41 PM

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews released a statement on social media after losing a fumble and dropping a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of Baltimore’s playoff loss. But he had not talked about his part in the 27-25 loss to the Bills in the divisional round until this week.

Andrews explained that he ran into fellow tight end Isaiah Likely on Likely’s 24-yard touchdown reception with 1:33 left, soaking his gloves. Andrews said he was uncertain whether to remove the gloves.

“I’m thinking, ‘Do I take it off? Do I not?’ It was so fast and so quick that it just happened,” Andrews said, via Karl Rasmussen of SI.com. “And at the end of the day, I still should have caught the ball. I still should have made that play.

“That’s sports, man. Things happen. I know the type of player that I am, what I can do, and it is what it is. It was tough, wasn’t the best game and I’m looking forward to redemption.”

Andrews, 29, is heading into the final year of his contract and has no remaining guaranteed money on his deal. So, his future with the team is uncertain even as he declared having “an incredibly strong relationship” with the Ravens.