Mark Andrews’ gloves were wet on 2-point drop, but “I still should have made that play”

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews released a statement on social media after losing a fumble and dropping a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of Baltimore’s playoff loss. But he had not talked about his part in the 27-25 loss to the Bills in the divisional round until this week.

Andrews explained that he ran into fellow tight end Isaiah Likely on Likely’s 24-yard touchdown reception with 1:33 left, soaking his gloves. Andrews said he was uncertain whether to remove the gloves.

“I’m thinking, ‘Do I take it off? Do I not?’ It was so fast and so quick that it just happened,” Andrews said, via Karl Rasmussen of SI.com. “And at the end of the day, I still should have caught the ball. I still should have made that play.

“That’s sports, man. Things happen. I know the type of player that I am, what I can do, and it is what it is. It was tough, wasn’t the best game and I’m looking forward to redemption.”

Andrews, 29, is heading into the final year of his contract and has no remaining guaranteed money on his deal. So, his future with the team is uncertain even as he declared having “an incredibly strong relationship” with the Ravens.