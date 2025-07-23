 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mark Andrews “not looking too far ahead” as he enters final year of contract

  
Published July 23, 2025 08:08 AM

Tight end Mark Andrews’s return to the Ravens for the 2025 season didn’t become a sure thing until the offseason was well underway and the stress that uncertainty provided may be making it easier for Andrews to keep his mind on the present.

Andrews is in the final year of his contract with the team and Andrews said on Tuesday that he’s “incredibly excited for this year, to be able to play here” while evading any talk of what might happen in 2026.

“You’ve got to trust God,” Andrews said, via the team’s website. “For me, it’s not looking too far ahead, it’s living in the moment, being present. I’m thankful to be here this year, to be able to compete for this organization, compete for this city. It means so much to me. I just want people to know that. It really means everything to me. I’m excited about it.”

While Andrews is focused on being present, he’s also looking forward to Week 1 because of what happened in the past. The Ravens will open the season in Buffalo, which is where last season ended on an Andrews drop in the divisional round of the playoffs. The tight end said the game is “going to be a great story” to kick off what could be his final chapter in Baltimore.