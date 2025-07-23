Mark Andrews “not looking too far ahead” as he enters final year of contract

Tight end Mark Andrews’s return to the Ravens for the 2025 season didn’t become a sure thing until the offseason was well underway and the stress that uncertainty provided may be making it easier for Andrews to keep his mind on the present.

Andrews is in the final year of his contract with the team and Andrews said on Tuesday that he’s “incredibly excited for this year, to be able to play here” while evading any talk of what might happen in 2026.

“You’ve got to trust God,” Andrews said, via the team’s website. “For me, it’s not looking too far ahead, it’s living in the moment, being present. I’m thankful to be here this year, to be able to compete for this organization, compete for this city. It means so much to me. I just want people to know that. It really means everything to me. I’m excited about it.”

While Andrews is focused on being present, he’s also looking forward to Week 1 because of what happened in the past. The Ravens will open the season in Buffalo, which is where last season ended on an Andrews drop in the divisional round of the playoffs. The tight end said the game is “going to be a great story” to kick off what could be his final chapter in Baltimore.