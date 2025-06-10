Mark Murphy talks up Keisean Nixon as post-Jaire Alexander option

Outgoing Packers president Mark Murphy is officially in the no-effs-given phase of his career. As evidenced by not one but two of the things he said on Monday.

Interviewed by Dave Schroeder of WBAY from a golf course, Murphy (who retires next month) explained that the Packers were cutting cornerback Jaire Alexander due to his injury history.

“Unfortunately, just injured a lot,” Murphy said. “Unfortunately that’s a big part of the game.”

Asked about the team’s prospects at the position without Alexander, Murphy specifically mentioned Keisean Nixon. Which is good news for Nixon, now that he’s entering the second year of a three-year, $18 million contract and may want some of the cash and cap savings the Alexander termination creates.

Frankly, the reference to Nixon wasn’t necessary. Murphy’s second point was better: They’ve gotten used to playing without Alexander.

So in one fell swoop, Murphy may have given Alexander motivation to go to a division rival and haunt the Packers — and Murphy may have given Nixon ammunition to get his contract ripped up and replaced, given that he’s due to make less than $4 million this year.

It speaks to the subtleties that coaches and executives typically try to avoid. And to the care that must be exercised when discussing players who have been released from their current contracts and/or may be looking for new deals.

For Murphy, it no longer matters. He’s on the way out. Alexander’s next act and Nixon’s next contract won’t be his concerns.