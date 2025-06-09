Mark Murphy on Jaire Alexander: Great player, but we’re used to being without him

Mark Murphy is in his final days as the president of the Packers and one of the last significant moves of his time with the team will be parting ways with cornerback Jaire Alexander.

The Packers have tried to trade Alexander this offseason and they’ve also tried to work out a revised contract, but those efforts have been unsuccessful and Monday brought word that the team plans to release him. Murphy confirmed that Alexander is on his way out and that missing 34 games over the last four seasons is the reason why they’re making the change.

“He has been a great player for us,” Murphy said, via Dave Schroeder of WBAY. “Obviously, elite talent. Unfortunately, just injured a lot. Unfortunately that’s a big part of the game.”

Murphy referenced Alexander’s absences again when he was asked about his confidence in the rest of the cornerback corps. Murphy said “we’ve been used” to playing without Alexander and cited Keisean Nixon specifically as a player that the Packers believe will do good things for them in the future.