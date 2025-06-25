 Skip navigation
Robert Kraft: I promise we’re gonna have fun this year

  
Published June 25, 2025 09:16 AM

Patriots owner Robert Kraft believes that his team is back on the right track.

Bill Belichick’s long run of success as the team’s head coach came crashing to an end with a 12-22 record over his final two seasons and his replacement Jerod Mayo was one and done after going 4-13 during the 2024 season. Kraft pivoted to former Patriots player and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after firing Mayo and the Patriots spent the offseason reshaping the roster that had contributed to their slide to the bottom of the AFC East.

Kraft told Adam Schefter of ESPN that those developments have him confident that the team is primed for a much more enjoyable year in 2025.

“The last two years were the worst years of my 31 years of ownership,” Kraft said. “We have to change that. We have a new coach in Mike Vrable who is really connected with the players, who is doing great work. We have a young quarterback and a lot of great veterans — free agent veterans who came in. A great draft class. We’re gonna have fun this year, I promise.”

There are plenty of contenders in the AFC, so the Patriots may have to wait a bit longer to return to that level but more wins and continued growth from Drake Maye would be reason for more smiles in New England as the Vrabel era gets underway.