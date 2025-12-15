Saints upset Panthers on late field goal to shake up NFC South race

The Saints had nothing to play for today. The Panthers are playing for the NFC South title. But it was the Saints who made the plays they needed to make in the final minutes to pull off a 20-17 upset today.

New Orleans’ win was sealed by kicker Charlie Smyth, who hit a 47-yard field goal with two seconds left. That field goal was set up by a costly 15-yard penalty committed by Panthers safety Lathan Ransom, who hit Saints quarterback Tyler Shough while he was sliding, turning what would have been a 62-yard field goal into a 47-yard field goal.

The loss drops the Panthers’ record to 7-7 and moves them back into a tie with the Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South. The Panthers and Bucs play each other in Week 16 and Week 18, and those will be the games that determine which team gets to play a home playoff game.

The win improves the Saints’ record to 4-10. That isn’t good, but given the state of the Saints’ roster, it’s impressive that first-year head coach Kellen Moore has his team competing the way it is down the stretch.

For the Panthers, it’s a massive disappointment that they need to shake off as they turn their attention to what is essentially a two-game season with their two upcoming games against the Buccaneers.