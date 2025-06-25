 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers: I had conversations with Mike Tomlin every single week

  
Published June 25, 2025 09:40 AM

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t officially commit to signing with the Steelers until earlier this month, just before the team began mandatory minicamp.

But Rodgers had been in contact with the organization for a while during the offseason. He visited with the club in March and stayed in touch with head coach Mike Tomlin throughout the offseason.

In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers noted that’s ultimately what led him to put pen to paper.

“I had conversations with Mike T every single week,” Rodgers said, via Ross McCorkle of SteelersDepot.com. “It was really through those conversations that this became a reality.

“Most people who come to the Steelers talk about one of the reasons being Mike T. I can say that was right at the top. The conversations we have, [it] felt like you were talking to an old friend.”

Rodgers and Tomlin famously shared a moment during a matchup between Green Bay and Pittsburgh a few seasons ago. Now, they’re together for the coming season — which Rodgers said is likely going to be his last.