Marlon Humphrey, Keaton Mitchell questionable for Ravens

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, running back Keaton Mitchell, and wide receiver Rashod Bateman were all added to the team’s injury report on Thursday and two of them have been listed as questionable to play against the Browns.

Humphrey and Mitchell landed in that category. Humphrey was limited in practice by a hamstring injury for the second straight day while Mitchell was able to participate fully while dealing with a hamstring injury. Mitchell was on injured reserve for the same reason before returning to action with nine carries for 138 yards and a touchdown last weekend.

Bateman was limited on Thursday with a back injury, but got no designation after a full practice Friday.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (illness) and right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) are also listed as questionable.