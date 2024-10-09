 Skip navigation
Marlon Humphrey, Rashod Bateman, Ronnie Stanley don’t practice Wedensday

  
Published October 9, 2024 05:08 PM

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was in a walking boot after last Sunday’s win over the Bengals and he was not on the field at Wednesday’s practice.

Humphrey was out of practice with an ankle injury as the Ravens kicked off their week of preparations for the Commanders. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism that the team avoided serious injuries in the Bengals game, but Humphrey’s situation bears watching.

That may also be the case for wide receiver Rashod Bateman (groin) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe). They were also out of practice along with linebacker Malik Harrison (groin), cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee, hamstring), and defensive lineman Broderick Washington (knee). Maulet has not been activated from injured reserve and that will have to happen for him to play this weekend.

Wide receiver/kick returner Deonte Harty (knee), tight end Charlie Kolar (toe), and tackle Roger Rosegarten (ankle, hand) were the team’s limited practice participants.