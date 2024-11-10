Marquez Valdes-Scantling gives Saints 10-0 lead over Falcons
Published November 10, 2024 02:04 PM
The Saints scored a touchdown on their first play, with Taysom Hill going 88 yards down the sideline. Tight end Foster Moreau, though, was called for an obvious hold, reducing it to a 34-yard gain.
The Saints finally have scored one that counts.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr. He was surrounded by Justin Simmons, Jessie Bates and Ray-Ray McCloud when Carr put it on the money.
The Saints lead the Falcons 10-0 and it could be more.
They have reached the Atlanta 6 and 20 on their first two drives and came away with three points. Taysom Hill was stopped on fourth down on the team’s first possession.