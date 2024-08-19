Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mitchell Trubisky week-to-week with injuries

The Bills have several injury concerns that could potentially run into the regular season.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said in his Monday video conference that receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, receiver Curtis Samuel, and backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are all week-to-week with their respective injuries.

Given that Trubisky is dealing with a knee injury, McDermott said the Bills may address the quarterback position. Ben DiNucci is the only other QB on the roster behind starter Josh Allen.

“It is something we need to keep our eye on, for sure,” McDermott said.

Valdes-Scantling has a neck injury and Samuel is dealing with turf toe.

Safety Damar Hamlin, linebacker Baylon Spector, and tight end Quintin Morris are also week-to-week, with McDermott noting that Morris is undergoing further evaluation.

Edge rusher Javon Solomon and defensive tackle Austin Johnson are both set to be limited in practice this week. Safety Mike Edwards, safety Cole Bishop, and linebacker Nick Morrow can participate in walk-through. Defensive end Casey Toohill may return later this week.

With all the injuries, McDermott said the Bills will not play their starters in this week’s preseason game against the Panthers.