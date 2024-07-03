 Skip navigation
Marshawn Lynch, Gavin Newsom join forces for a new podcast

  
Published July 3, 2024 01:25 PM

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch has a new media endeavor. With someone not from the world of sports.

Lynch and California governor Gavin Newsom will host a new podcast, along with agent Doug Hendrickson. The effort, dubbed Politickin’, debuts on July 15.

The press release sums it up like this: “Gavin Newsom like you’ve never heard him and Marshawn Lynch exactly how you’d expect him.”

It remains to be seen how long Newsom will be able to do the podcast. There’s a chance, larger than zero percent, that he’ll end up as the Democratic party’s nominee for the office of U.S. President.

Even if Newsom doesn’t run this year, it feels inevitable that he will. Maybe in 2028, unless someone other than the current incumbent runs — and wins.