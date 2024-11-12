Marshon Lattimore DNP, Brian Robinson limited on Tuesday injury report

Playing the Eagles on Thursday night, the Commanders did not have any changes on their Tuesday injury report.

Washington’s report is an estimation and the club did not hold a full practice.

Newly acquired cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) remains sidelined, listed as a non-participant. Kicker Austin Seibert (right hip) and linebacker Nick Bellore (knee) also would not have practiced.

Offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (shoulder), center Tyler Biadasz (ribs/thumb/foot), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle), offensive tackle Andrew Wylie (shoulder), and running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) are listed as limited.

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler (groin), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (thumb), and linebacker Jordan Magee (elbow) would have been full participants.