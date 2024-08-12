Martavis Bryant has second workout with Commanders

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant is spending a little more time with the Commanders.

Bryant worked out for the team in the spring and, per multiple reports, he is working out for them again on Monday.

Bryant has not played in an NFL game since 2018, but spent time on the Cowboys practice squad last season after being reinstated from an indefinite suspension. His most recent on-field work came in the XFL during that league’s 2023 season.

The 2014 Steelers fourth-round pick caught 126 passes for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns over three seasons sandwiched around another year-long suspension. He then played in eight games for the Raiders in 2018 before being suspended.