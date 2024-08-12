 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_scarybackupqbs_240812.jpg
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
nbc_csu_rookieqbs_240812.jpg
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_scarybackupqbs_240812.jpg
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
nbc_csu_rookieqbs_240812.jpg
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Martavis Bryant has second workout with Commanders

  
Published August 12, 2024 12:51 PM

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant is spending a little more time with the Commanders.

Bryant worked out for the team in the spring and, per multiple reports, he is working out for them again on Monday.

Bryant has not played in an NFL game since 2018, but spent time on the Cowboys practice squad last season after being reinstated from an indefinite suspension. His most recent on-field work came in the XFL during that league’s 2023 season.

The 2014 Steelers fourth-round pick caught 126 passes for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns over three seasons sandwiched around another year-long suspension. He then played in eight games for the Raiders in 2018 before being suspended.