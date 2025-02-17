 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_richieincognito_250217.jpg
Martin, Incognito case resurfaces 11 years later
nbc_pft_pftpm_mylesgarrett_250217.jpg
How Watson could fit in a Garrett trade package
nbc_pft_pftpm_aaronjones_250217.jpg
Will Jones and Vikings work out a new deal?

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_richieincognito_250217.jpg
Martin, Incognito case resurfaces 11 years later
nbc_pft_pftpm_mylesgarrett_250217.jpg
How Watson could fit in a Garrett trade package
nbc_pft_pftpm_aaronjones_250217.jpg
Will Jones and Vikings work out a new deal?

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marty Hurney no longer is with the Commanders

  
Published February 17, 2025 04:20 PM

Marty Hurney no longer is a member of the Commanders’ front office, Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports.

Hurney, an advisor for the team last season, is not listed on the Commanders’ website.

His contract expired after the 2024 season.

Ron Rivera, who worked with Hurney in Carolina, hired him as executive vice president of football for player personnel in 2021. After the Commanders hired a new General Manager and head coach in 2024, the team kept Hurney on as an advisor.

Hurney began his career as an NFL executive in 1990 with the Chargers, working as coordinator of football operations until the Panthers hired him in 1998 as the director of football administration.

He worked his way up in the Panthers’ organization to director of player operations (1999-01) and then General Manager (2002-12, 2017-20).