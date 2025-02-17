Marty Hurney no longer is with the Commanders

Marty Hurney no longer is a member of the Commanders’ front office, Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports.

Hurney, an advisor for the team last season, is not listed on the Commanders’ website.

His contract expired after the 2024 season.

Ron Rivera, who worked with Hurney in Carolina, hired him as executive vice president of football for player personnel in 2021. After the Commanders hired a new General Manager and head coach in 2024, the team kept Hurney on as an advisor.

Hurney began his career as an NFL executive in 1990 with the Chargers, working as coordinator of football operations until the Panthers hired him in 1998 as the director of football administration.

He worked his way up in the Panthers’ organization to director of player operations (1999-01) and then General Manager (2002-12, 2017-20).