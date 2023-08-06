Marv Levy celebrated his 98th birthday at Hall of Fame induction weekend

Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy celebrated his 98th birthday at the Pro Football Hall of Fame last week.

Levy, who turned 98 on Thursday, was in Canton for the weekend’s festivities honoring the Class of 2023. James Lofton, the Hall of Fame wide receiver who played for Levy in Buffalo for four seasons, posted video of a crowd of Hall of Famers singing happy birthday to Levy.

“Thank you all, and I want to invite you all to my 200th birthday,” Levy said.

When Levy was born, Calvin Coolidge was president, Charlie Chaplin was America’s top movie star and the Cleveland Bulldogs were the defending NFL champions. He’s lived through a lot, but he looks remarkably healthy, and was seen in Canton reminiscing with many of his former players and former opponents about the great Bills teams he coached.