Marvin Harrison Jr. clears concussion protocol

  
Published October 19, 2024 12:07 PM

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is set to play on Monday night.

Harrison’s status for Arizona’s game against the Chargers has been up in the air due to the concussion he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers, but Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Saturday that Harrison is now cleared to play.

The fourth overall pick has 17 catches for 279 yards and four touchdowns so far this season.

While Harrison will play, the Cardinals will continue to wait for their other first-round pick. Gannon said that defensive lineman Darius Robinson will not be activated in time to play. Robinson has spent the whole season on injured reserve with a calf injury.